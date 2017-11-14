Joe Jackson Shares Heartfelt Advice for Grandson Blanket in Sweet Video Message: 'Be Tough, In a Good Way'

The music industry veteran did seem a bit confused at points in the somewhat rambling video. At one point he asks Blanket to "tell all your brothers I said, 'Hello,'"; however, Blanket has a 20-year-old brother, Michel Joseph Jackson Jr., (who goes by the name Prince Jackson), and a 19-year-old sister, Paris Jackson.

Joe also implored his grandson to "stay healthy and stay off those bikes, too. Don't ride none." However, it was Blanket's older brother who was rushed to the hospital earlier this month following a motorcycle crash, and suffered minor injuries.

Fans are unsure what inspired Joe to make the heartfelt video, but the sentiments seemed genuine. The proud grandfather also shared a photo of himself and Blanket, along with the message "Learn the rules and break them."