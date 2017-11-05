Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate Their Engagement With a Star-Studded Party: Pics
After it's time to party!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated their engagement with a star-studded party in New York City on Saturday night. The happy couple looked chic, with Jonas sporting a patterned black and white suit, and Turner in a tuxedo-inspired top and pants.
Jonas' brother Nick was in attendance, accompanied by Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler.
Oldest Jonas Brother Kevin attended as well, and shared an Instagram from the party's photo booth of his wife, Danielle, giving him a sweet kiss on the cheek.
"Celebrating love with family and friends!" Kevin captioned the pic.
Model Ashley Graham, who appeared in a , also came out to celebrate the happy news with her husband, Justin Ervin. The model looked sexy and ready for date night in a short, silk robe-inspired dress.
Inside the party, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland was also spotted among the star-studded turn out.
Jonas and Turner became officially engaged in October, after the 28-year-old singer proposed to his 21-year-old girlfriend of a year.
