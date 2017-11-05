News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate Their Engagement With a Star-Studded Party: Pics

By Elizabeth Stanton‍
Photo: Backgrid

After it's time to party!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated their engagement with a star-studded party in New York City on Saturday night. The happy couple looked chic, with Jonas sporting a patterned black and white suit, and Turner in a tuxedo-inspired top and pants.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at their engagement party 11/05/17
Photo: Backgrid

Jonas' brother Nick was in attendance, accompanied by Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler. 

Nick Jonas and Georgia Fowler NYC 11/05/17
Photo: Backgrid

RELATED: Nick Jonas Reveals the Inspiration Behind ‘Find You’ -- And It’s Not What You Think!

Oldest Jonas Brother Kevin attended as well, and shared an Instagram from the party's photo booth of his wife, Danielle, giving him a sweet kiss on the cheek.

"Celebrating love with family and friends!" Kevin captioned the pic.

Model Ashley Graham, who appeared in a , also came out to celebrate the happy news with her husband, Justin Ervin. The model looked sexy and ready for date night in a short, silk robe-inspired dress.

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin
Photo: Backgrid

Inside the party, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland was also spotted among the star-studded turn out.

EXCLUSIVE: Watch Joe Jonas and Ashley Graham Make Out on the Set of His New Music Video

Jonas and Turner became officially engaged in October, after the 28-year-old singer proposed to his 21-year-old girlfriend of a year.

RELATED: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Adopt an Adorable Pup Named Porky -- See the Pics!

For more on the happy couple, watch the video below!

Related Gallery