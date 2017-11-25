Joe Manganiello Shares First Look at Deathstroke's Costume -- See the Pic!

For those who watched the latest superhero flick, Manganiello made his appearance as the assassin and mercenary during the end credit scenes where he united with Lex Luther (Jesse Eisenberg) who had escaped from prison.

The iconic DC villain will appear in the upcoming Batman standalone film starring Ben Affleck. Reports have also surfaced that DC is prepping a solo Deathstroke movie with The Raid's Gareth Evans writing and directing.

ET caught up with Manganiello earlier this year, where he talked about joining the superhero universe.

"Growing up an avid comic book fan, and then there were a lot of superhero roles, and supervillain roles, that came my way that I said no to, or wasn't allowed to do, because of other commitments," Manganiello said of landing the role. "It's just really exciting to think that this is the one."

