'Justice League' Post-Credit Scenes Explained: Bromance, New Bad Guys and What It Means for the DC Universe

End-Credits Scene: The scene begins in an asylum -- Arkham Asylum? -- as a prison guard turns a bald-headed, straight jacketed, maniacally laughing man around to realize it is not Lex Luther. We cut to a small speed boat that is transporting a masked man wearing an orange and black super suit and wielding dual katanas to a yacht.

It's Deathstroke, the assassin and mercenary who has become one of DC's most iconic villains. "There he is," Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) welcomes him, offering Deathstroke champagne. "I was just celebrating God's return, out of the ground and back up into the sky."

"He and his odd little friends are forming some sort of league," Luther says.

"You better not be wasting my time," Deathstroke warns, taking off his mask and revealing that it is indeed Joe Manganiello underneath, sporting true-to-the-comics white hair, a goatee and an eye patch.

"No, I have too much to live for and more important things to do," Luther replies. "We have to level the playing field, Mr. Wilson. To put it plainly, shouldn't we have a league of our own?"

Lex is referring to the 1992 movie starring Geena Davis and Rosie O'Donnell. Only joking! While there are any number of villainous team-ups he's been involved in that he could be hinting at -- Legion of Doom, Secret Society of Super Villains -- Luther is mostly likely teasing the, wait for it, Injustice League.

In comic book canon, the Injustice League was founded by a cosmic baddie named Agamemno with an assist from Luther, but it did include Deathstroke (real name, Slade Wilson), along with Joker (Jared Leto in Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad), Black Mantra (who will be the villain in 2018's Aquaman, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Penguin (who was mentioned in Justice League, so...he's out there). The founding members also included familiar names like Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Sinestro and Two-Face.