John Krasinski Reveals His Idea for a Potential 'Office' Revival

John Krasinski is totally game to reprise his beloved role as Jim Halpert on The Office -- so much so that he even has an idea for how it might be revived.

The 38-year-old actor already told Ellen DeGeneres last month that he's definitely interested in a reboot of the show a la Roseanne and Will & Grace, and in a new interview, he shares his pitch on how the show might come back.

“Every single day, people said, ‘By the end, were you guys kind of tired of each other?’ I was like, ‘No no no, we had the most fun up until the last day,'" he tells The Wrap of the close-knit cast. "I would love to play with those guys again and do something. It really comes down to the idea… the original British show, the best thing was they had a Christmas episode -- it was a one-off. I would love to do that. I think it would be a sort of ‘Where Are They Now’ kind of thing. That would be really fun.”

However, Krasinski said he still hadn't received a call from NBC regarding a potential reboot.

“I would totally be interested!” he reiterates. “I still have yet to get a call. I am surprised that after Ellen and all that -- I haven’t gotten a call, so I haven’t heard anything about it, other than on the internet -- the internet is making the show."

"Twitter is shooting The Office reboot," he jokes. "I don’t know if any of us are going to be a part of it!”

On a more serious note, Krasinski stressed how central his Office role has been to his career.

“That show for me was, obviously, the greatest experience," he says. "It’s given me everything, absolutely every opportunity, and it is the thing that has allowed me to do all this other stuff.”

ET spoke to Krasinski's Office co-star, Steve Carell, last November, who unfortunately, wasn't as keen as Krasinski on a reboot.

"I don't want to be a jerk about it, but I think people who like the show originally would want it to come back exactly the way it was, but that could never happen because all the writers would be different, and I just wouldn't want to recreate something that was a very, very specific moment in time," he explained. "I kind of don't want to do it because I love the show so much. I think people would be disappointed, I really do."

