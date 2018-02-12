John Krasinski Says He's Totally In for an 'Office' Reboot!

John Krasinski is definitely not shutting the door on a reboot of The Office!

The 38-year-old actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Monday, when he was asked about a possible revival of the beloved workplace sitcom, given the recent reboots ofRoseanne, Will & Grace and Murphy Brown. Krasinski said he has heard rumblings about a reboot on the internet, but revealed that NBC hasn't contacted him about it.

"Guess who didn't get a call? What does that say?" he joked. "It looks like they are [rebooting The Office], I haven't gotten a call yet."

When asked if he was open to the idea, Krasinski -- who played Jim Halpert for the show's nine-season run -- didn't hesitate.

"Oh my god, are you kidding? I would love to get that gang back together," he said.

Though one member of the cast who is definitely not interested in returning is Steve Carell. Carell, who played the hilarious Michael Scott, spoke to ET last November, when he shut down the possibility.

"I don't want to be a jerk about it, but I think people who like the show originally would want it to come back exactly the way it was, but that could never happen because all the writers would be different, and I just wouldn't want to recreate something that was a very, very specific moment in time," he explained. "I kind of don't want to do it because I love the show so much. I think people would be disappointed, I really do."

Still, other cast members aren't opposed to bringing back their memorable characters. ET also spoke to Melora Hardin, who played Jan Levinson, last month, who said she would be happy to revisit the role.

"I still have so many fans and because of the way things can stream and replay and play again, I sort of have a whole new generation of fans from The Office, so it's really exciting to me," she noted. "If they ask me, I'd love to bring Jan back for whatever, a moment in time. That would be amazing."

