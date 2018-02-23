John Legend Hits Some Very High Notes in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Rehearsals

John Legend can sing!

The "All of Me" crooner hit some very high notes while rehearsing for the upcoming live NBC special, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

In a first look clip of rehearsals shared on Friday, Legend belts out a tune with Harvey Mason Jr. at the piano, proving that the show will be worth the wait.

The GRAMMY winner takes on the role of Jesus Christ in the story that is based on the final week of his life. The production also stars Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas, Alice Cooper as King Herod, Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Jin Ha as Annas, Jason Tam as Peter and Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.

It will air live from the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York on Easter Sunday.

Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are currently expecting their second child together. Teigen recently told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her daytime show that she's due to give birth in June, yet is having a hard time picking a name.

"I am having a baby boy in the spring. I will tell you -- it's June," she teased, adding, "Boy names are really tough. I don't even think he will have a middle name because we can't even think of a first name."

For more on the couple's expanding family, watch below.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert will air on Sunday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

