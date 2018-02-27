John Legend Reacts to Dad-Shaming on Social Media: 'Let Parents Be Parents' (Exclusive)

At this point, John Legend knows that parent-shaming comes with the territory on social media.

ET talked to theJesus Christ Superstarsinger at an NYC photocall on Tuesday morning, where he responded to criticism he got from one commenter on Instagram for a picture... of him carrying his 1-year-old daughter, Luna.

"So tired of seeing them carrying her. She needs no legs then," the comment read.

"Yeah, it was hilarious," the 39-year-old artist told ET. "People, you know, I think people kind of -- they see one photo and they want to make judgments about how people live their life and I think the best advice for all of us is, let parents be parents and don't criticize based on what you see on social media."

Chrissy Teigen -- who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child -- herself responded to the commenter on Instagram in fantastic clap-back fashion.

"Are you so tired of it? Does it make you so sad and upset :( we are so sorry to make you, queen holland meissner of the universe sad and upset," she wrote. "What can we do for you to make it better, sweet angel."

Of course, Legend doesn't have much time to read the comments as he prepares to play Jesus in the live TV musical alongside Sara Bareilles.

"We've been in this room every day for, like, four to six to seven hours," he shared with ET. "It's all been about really learning the material, learning how we are all moving together, working together, and then once we establish that, really connecting with the characters and with the music."

"I hope they like it, you know?" Legend said, in anticipation of the audience reaction. "I can't predict how they will respond, but I know we are going to put a lot of effort into putting on a great show, and it's a great team, great cast, really talented performers and we're going to try and give them a great Easter Sunday night."

Bareilles also talked to ET at the photocall, despite being on the move -- the "Brave" singer has been splitting time with Jesus Christ Superstar and her Broadway play, Waitress!

"Oh my gosh, they've been so fun," she said of the rehearsals. "I've had limited rehearsals, I'm still in my show, Waitress, so I'm doing double duty right now, so they have been very accommodating schedule-wise, which I'm grateful for," she said. "But it's been amazing. I had goosebumps the whole first day, I mean, hearing this music come to life ... is just a pretty staggering moment, so it's really exciting."

Jesus Christ Superstar airs live on Easter Sunday, April 1 on NBC.

