John Stamos Always Wanted to Be a Father -- See His Sweet Flashback Photo

John Stamos has always wanted to be a father!

The 54-year-old actor shared an adorable throwback picture on Friday of himself as a little boy wearing a big brown coat and sitting on Santa Claus' lap, asking for a baby for Christmas.

"'...and I want a bike, and I want a baby... ' 'Not ‘til you’re 54, son,'" Stamos captioned the Instagram snap.

The Full House star and his fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, are currently expecting their first child together. The couple announced the exciting news earlier this month.

It's no secret that the handsome actor has been anxious to start a family. In August, during a set visit to Fuller House, Stamos told ET, "I'm the baby whisperer," adding, "If I don't have a baby soon, I'm going to explode."

Just last month, Stamos also revealed to ET that he and McHugh were thinking about starting a family. “I hope [to have kids],” the actor shared. “That's always been my plan. It's just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated. It would be a tragedy if I didn't have children and I finally found the right woman -- the perfect woman.”

