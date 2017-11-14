John Stamos Says It'd Be ‘a Tragedy' If He Didn't Have Kids With ‘Perfect’ Fiancée Caitlin McHugh (Exclusive)

The wedding hasn't happened yet, but John Stamos is already thinking ahead to starting a family with his “perfect woman,” Caitlin McHugh!

ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with the Fuller House star at the Garry Marshall Theater's First Founders Gala on Monday, where Stamos got candid about wedding plans, fatherhood dreams, having co-star Bob Saget “copy” his proposal move and a special encounter with Julia Roberts.

“I hope [to have kids],” the 54-year-old actor and musician said about his hopes to start a family. “That's always been my plan. It's just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated. It would be a tragedy if I didn't have children and I finally found the right woman -- the perfect woman.”

“I know my parents are smiling down,” he added. “I know they would love her. She's a gentle, kind, graceful soul who would be a good mother.”