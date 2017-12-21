John Stamos and Josh Peck Act Out 'Grey's Anatomy' Scene With a Patient During Children's Hospital Visit

John Stamos and Josh Peck reunited for a good cause.

The Grandfathered co-stars visited Memorial Care Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, California, on Thursday to spread some holiday cheer.

Every year, on the week before Christmas, Stamos visits a children’s hospital to spend some time with the kids and parents, as well as thank the nurses for all their hard work. This year, the 54-year-old actor brought Peck and eight dozen Sprinkles cupcakes to the Long Beach facilities and thought it would be fun to perform a scene from Grey’s Anatomy with one of the patients.

"Josh and I making our annual @sprinklescupcakes run at @millerchildrens hospital. We do a scene from #Greysanatomy w/ super cool @carterjhall. Thank you @sprinklescupcakes (I play Meredith) @shuapeck," Stamos wrote on Instagram alongside a video of their performance.

Last year, the two actors visited Long Beach Memorial Hospital, where, upon learning that a patient named Amanda had recently broken up with her boyfriend, Stamos called her ex and told him what he was missing.

Earlier this month, Stamos announced that he and his fiancee, Caitlin McHugh, are expecting their first child together.

The Fuller House star is over-the-moon about becoming a father, and gushed to ET last month about what a "tragedy" it would be if his "perfect" bride-to-be didn't become a mother.

“I hope [to have kids],” he said about his hopes to start a family. “That's always been my plan. It's just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated. It would be a tragedy if I didn't have children and I finally found the right woman -- the perfect woman.”

Hear more of his sweet words in the video below.

