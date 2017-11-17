John Stamos Pays Tribute to 'Dearest, Most Inspiring' Friend Who Died
John Stamos mourns the death of his longtime friend, Paula Haynes.
The Full House star took to Facebook on Friday to share a lengthy post about his "dearest, most important and most inspiring friends" who died the day before.
"I told an associate of mine that one of my dearest, most important and most inspiring friends had passed away yesterday. And he said, 'So sorry, life can be crappy,'" Stamos wrote alongside two pictures of the two of them. "But life wasn’t crappy to the person I called 'Girlfriend' and who called me 'Boyfriend' - Paula Haynes. Miss Paula Haynes, I also called her. Sure, she was dealt a tough hand at birth -- but in life, she made the very most of that hand and lived more than most of us. We met over 30 years ago - June, 1986. (I know this cause she’d remind me every year)."
"She had the moral compass of my Mother, Mother Theresa and Mother Mary all rolled up in one. She had a knack for knowing exactly when I needed her most, to impart her spirituality on me and keep me on the right path," Stamos continued. "Her prayers got me through many moments in life. She was a giant in my eyes. Someone I could count on. Never letting her disabilities slow her down, get her down or get in the way of living life the way SHE wanted to live it. (if they did get her down, she’d never let me know)."
The 54-year-old actor also recalled their phone conversations and how she would remind him of daylight savings time.
"I don’t have anyone to remind me of daylight savings anymore, but I do have someone to keep an eye on me while my parents are busy gambling in the big casino in the sky. (Paula doesn’t gamble.)," he added. "Good night girlfriend, you made my life and so many who had the privilege to know you, better. I will never forget you and the decency you hold me accountable for. I promise to keep it up and not let you down. Until we meet again, Boyfriend."
ET recently caught up with Stamos, where he gushed about his fiance, Caitlin McHugh, and his thoughts on starting a family.
