John Stamos Shares Sweet Honeymoon Pic With Wife Caitlin McHugh

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are spending their honeymoon at the happiest place on earth!

The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet pic of him and his lovely pregnant wife on their honeymoon at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

"#oneweek (and they said it wouldn’t last) #happiestmanonearth #happiestplaceonearth @waltdisneyworld," Stamos wrote alongside a pic of himself with Mickey Mouse ears that say "groom" and McHugh kissing him on the cheek and wearing Minnie Mouse bride ears.

Stamos' Full House co-star Bob Saget replied to the adorable snap, writing, "Your ears have never looked happier. Meanwhile, the actor's on-screen wife, Lori Loughlin, sent him two clapping hand emojis and a red heart.

McHugh, who is a Disney fanatic, also shared a pic of herself and her burgeoning baby bump.

"FixItFelixJr in Florida! #disneybound #wdw," she captioned her smiling pic.

The newlyweds tied the knot on Feb. 3 in an intimate ceremony at Stamos' Beverly Hills home after getting engaged at Disneyland in October. In December, they announced that she was pregnant with their first child together.

"I hope [to have kids]," Stamos told ET in November, before McHugh's pregnancy announcement. “That's always been my plan. It's just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated. It would be a tragedy if I didn't have children and I finally found the right woman -- the perfect woman.”

Stamos also joked about how obsessed his bride-to-be at the time was with Disney, but that he wasn't planning a Mickey-themed wedding.

“Everybody thought that Disney was me because I love it, [but she’s] way worse than I am,” he shared. “I'm done with Disney for a while. Maybe when we have some kids, we'll do Disney -- but she's obsessed with it, so I don't know. We've both been married before, so we'll see. I've told her, ‘However you want to do it…’ Whatever she wants! If she wants to get married tonight at the Garry Marshall Theater, I'll do it!”

See more of their gorgeous wedding in the video below.

