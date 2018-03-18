Jonah Hill's Brother Jordan Feldstein's Cause of Death Revealed

Jordan Feldstein, Jonah Hill's brother, died of natural causes from a blockage of an artery in his lungs and a blood clot in his leg, ET has learned.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's online record also lists obesity and pneumonia as contributing factors to Feldstein's death.

The 40-year-old music manager died on Dec. 22, shocking his family and the music artists he managed and associated with, including Maroon 5, Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke. Feldstein ran management company Career Artist Management (CAM) and was childhood friends with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, having helped negotiate Levine's role as a coach on The Voice.

In addition to an outpouring of support immediately after his passing, Feldstein was also mentioned in the 2018 GRAMMYs "In Memoriam" tribute, underscoring his reach and impact on the music industry.

