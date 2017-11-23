Jordin Sparks Reveals the Gender of Her Baby — Find Out What She’s Having!
Jordin Sparks knows the gender of her baby!
The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, to reveal that she and her husband, Dana Isaiah, are expecting a son.
“IT'S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list! @_danaisaiah's gonna have a little mini me running around! We can't wait to meet him. We love you lil man! 💙💙💙💙,” Sparks wrote on Instagram. In the picture, Sparks and Isaish are sitting on the ground with blue confetti all around them.
Last week, the American Idol alum announced that she secretly married Isaish in July, and that the two were expecting their first child next spring.
"She is deliriously happy," Sparks' rep told ET.
Since then, the newlyweds have been posting pictures of their proposal, as well as Sparks’ growing belly.
“Dad and Mom. 😍 #andababymakes3 #HGA #wearefamily #myhubbyhasaheartofgold,” she wrote on Wednesday.
Find out more about her secret wedding in the video below.
Congrats to the happy couple!
