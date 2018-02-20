Josh Duhamel Showers Ex Fergie With Flowers Following National Anthem Flub at NBA All-Star Game

Josh Duhamel and Fergie may have called it quits last September, but they still support each other through good times and bad.

Following the "Hungry" singer's jazzy, slowed-down rendition of the "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday (which was slammed by fans and celebrities like Roseann Barr on social media), Duhamel was spotted arriving to his ex's house with flowers.

While dropping off their 4-year-old son, Axl, Duhamel, clad in a fitted gray T-shirt, matching pants and a backwards baseball cap, was photographed carrying a bouquet of gorgeous pink and red roses to help comfort his estranged wife.

Fergie released a statement to ET on Monday, defending her National Anthem performance.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the National Anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," she explained. "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone."

"I love this country and honestly tried my best," she added.

