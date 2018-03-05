Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Are Engaged

Looks like Jim Bob Duggar and his wife, Michelle, have another wedding to plan!

The Counting On stars confirmed via their website on Monday that their 21-year-old son, Josiah, is engaged to Lauren Swanson.

"We are so excited to announce that Josiah and Lauren are officially engaged!!" the proud parents shared in a post. "We have prayed for many years that the Lord would bring the right spouses to each of our children. We have known Lauren and her family for a very long time and have seen how she has grown in her knowledge and understanding of the Lord. She is a wonderful, caring, compassionate young lady, full of zeal for Christ."

"We are very thankful for her," the post continued. "We pray that their lives together will be full of joy and happiness and that God will use their lives for His service. We are looking forward to another Duggar wedding soon!"

ET reported in early January that Josiah was courting Lauren after he asked her to take their "friendship to courtship" while she was hanging out with some of his siblings. "I was very shocked when he came by, I wasn't thinking he was supposed to be there because it's a girls' night out,'" Lauren explained at the time. "We're excited about sharing our journey on Counting On."

It's already been an exciting 2018 for the Duggars, as Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Gideon, late last month. The family also revealed that Joseph and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, and Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are both expecting their first children later this year.

Hear the latest updates from the Duggar fam in the video below!

