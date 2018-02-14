Julianne Hough Dyes Her Hair Red -- See the Shocking Pic!

Julianne Hough, is that you?

The former Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Wednesday to debut her new fiery red locks -- explaining to her fans that while she's naturally blonde, she's always felt like a redhead!

"🔥 I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I've thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head!" she wrote alongside a slideshow of pics showing off her brand-new 'do. "I've seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me...and now that I'm on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it!"

"I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!" she added.

While Hough's new red tresses make her feel more feminine, she told ET in October that tying the knot to Brooks Laich has made her feel 10 times sexier.

"I'm still an independent, strong woman, and what's amazing is I feel even more independent, even more strong, full and enriched. And I feel sexier," she gushed. "I feel all these different things that you would think that's how you feel when you're single. You own yourself, but I think I feel all of those things 10 times more."

"I'm really excited. This is a different chapter. I'm 29, and I feel like I'm sort of coming into my own being married," she said. "I feel this maturity that has kind of just happened, and a peace and a direction that I want to go toward."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Julianne Hough Would '1000 Percent' Plan Derek's Wedding, Reveals Whether He's Ready to Say 'I Do' (Exclusive)

Julianne Hough Flaunts Toned Abs, Talks Morning Rituals & Taking Days Off From Working Out

Julianne Hough and Husband Brooks Laich Pack on the PDA in Paris -- See the Cute Pics!

Related Gallery