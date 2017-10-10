Julianne Hough Flaunts Toned Abs on ‘Health’ Cover, Talks Morning Rituals & Taking Days Off From Working Out

Gratitude, juice-making and days off from working out are just a few of Julianne Hough's top health and fitness rituals.

The 29-year-old actress and dancer posed for the cover of Health magazine while flashing her impressive abs for the publication’s November issue and opened up about marriage, working out and her struggle with endometriosis.

“I always try to wake up and think about three things that I’m grateful for: something that has happened already, something I’m currently grateful for, and something that I’m wanting that I can achieve that day," the Rock of Ages star shared about how she stays healthy.



“I always wake up and we make fresh juices,” she added about her morning rituals. “It’s mainly kale, cucumber, spinach, sometimes beets, celery, lemon, ginger. For sweetness we’ll do apple or carrots. I have half a protein shake before I work out because I need a little bit of energy, but I’m one of those people who can’t have a full breakfast. Brooks can have a tub of oatmeal, and I’m like, ‘I would throw up.’ When I finish the workout, I finish the protein shake. Then I come home and have a bowl of oatmeal and berries or something like that.”