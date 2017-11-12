Julie Bowen Dishes on Co-Star Sarah Hyland's New Beau Wells Adams: 'She's Happy as Can Be' (Exclusive)
Julie Bowen is a protective mama on screen and off!
ET spoke with the Modern Family star at the Paul Mitchell Presents the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, where she dished on her on-screen daughter Sarah Hyland's relationship with Bachelor Nation alum Wells Adams.
"I have not met him," Bowen told ET's Carly Steel. "I can only say I was in on the ground floor of the flirting."
"He seems lovely, he seems like a really nice guy and he treats her really well. She's happy as can be," she added. "That's all you can want for your daughters, fake or real."
Bowen is a board member of Baby2Baby, which works to provide low-income children with the basic necessities. This year's celebrity honoree was Gwyneth Paltrow, who was recognized for her charity work.
"She's like, the perfect mom," Bowen gushed of Paltrow. "She's always had a social conscience. She's always talked about giving back. She raises kids who, so far, they haven't gotten arrested, she seems to have family values and is concerned with giving back."
The mom of three continued, "I've been on the board [of Baby2Baby] for a million years and that they have done such good work, [and] that somebody like Gwyneth [is] getting recognized here, is huge for all of us."
Meanwhile, Hyland's relationship with Adams has gotten very serious over the past few weeks, with multiple Instagram posts of the pair's coordinated Halloween costumes, PDA-packed date nights and more!
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress shared a selfie that showcased a necklace with a charm of the Bachelor in Paradise star's first initial. She also tagged Adams in the Instagram image.
In defense of her accessory, Hyland captioned the pic with a lyric from Taylor Swift's new song, "Call It What You Want," off her newly-released Reputation album.
Hyland split from her boyfriend of two years, Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood, in August, while Adams was rumored to be dating fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Danielle Maltby, but denied the claims to ET in September.
Here's more on what the 33-year-old reality star said of his relationship status at the time: