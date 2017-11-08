Sarah Hyland Wears Wells Adams' Initial on Necklace After Being Inspired by Taylor Swift Song
Sarah Hyland seems to be keeping Wells Adams close to her heart.
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress shared a selfie that showcased a necklace that had a charm of the Bachelor in Paradise star's first initial. She also tagged Adams in the Instagram image.
In defense of her accessory, Hyland captioned the pic with a lyric from Taylor Swift's new song, "Call It What You Want," off her upcoming Reputation album.
"Call it what you want 😶 #notbecauseheownsme," she wrote.
The Modern Family star -- who's a self-proclaimed fan of Bachelor Nation -- seems to be keeping a sense of humor about her rumored relationship with Adams.
After and shared some cuddly photos on Instagram, one of Hyland's fans dug up a tweet from 2012, in which she wrote: "Those who think I have a thing for any of the guys on The Bachelorette, think again and stop reading into things I say! I'm simply a fan."
On Monday, Hyland re-posted her tweet from over five years ago, and admitted that she found it humorous. "Whoever went five years back in time to find this, thank you," she quipped. "Havin' a real good laugh at the moment 😂."
Also this week, a source told ET that , and that they've been talking for a few months.
Hyland , Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood, in August, while Adams was rumored to be dating fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Danielle Maltby, but denied the claims to ET in September.
