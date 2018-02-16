Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan Heat Up 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Celebs stepped out to shoot some hoops!

Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and more came ready to win at the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday night.

It was Team Clippers in red vs. Team Lakers in purple, with each team filled with its own unique roster of actors, musicians and TV personalities. Bieber, Jordan, Nick Cannon and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin were among the stars representing Team Lakers.

Meanwhile, Foxx, Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco and Property Brothers co-host Drew Scott represented Team Clippers.

Ultimately, Team Clippers came out victorious, beating Team Lakers 75 to 66. Quavo of Migos took home the coveted MVP trophy at the end of the night.

ET caught up with Foxx before the game began where he and his daughter talked about his strategy and b-ball skills.

Watch below to hear what they said.

