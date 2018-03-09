Justin Bieber Shares Soulful Shirtless Photos of Himself on the Beach: Pics!

Spiritual and shirtless!

Justin Bieber was feeling one with nature on Thursday night. The 24-year-old “Sorry” singer took to Instagram to post two caption-free photos of himself standing shirtless on the beach.

In the zen shots, the Biebs is standing with his arms out and his eyes closed, rocking a pair of sky blue board shorts as the sun hits his body.

Bieber recently rang in his 24th birthday with some “low key” celebrations, a source previously told ET. He met up with his pals and had lunch and went Go-Karting for the big day.

“He’s all about doing things with friends. He’s really not into the party scene at all,” the source added.

And despite split rumors, Bieber and his girlfriend Selena Gomez are “still together,” another source told ET. The couple often has to spend time apart, but they are not broken up or taking a break.

In fact, they were both seen leaving church in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

