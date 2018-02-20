Justin Theroux Cancels 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Appearance Following Jennifer Aniston Split

Justin Theroux will not be making his first post-split TV appearance this week after all.

The 46-year-old star was scheduled to be a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert -- which is taped at Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City -- but no longer appears on the schedule for Tuesday's program. This would have been Theroux's first sit-down interview since he and wife Jennifer Aniston announced their separation last week after two years of marriage.

The former Leftovers actor was going on the late-night program to promote his upcoming projects on Netflix, including the TV series Maniac and the movie Mute, which also stars his and Aniston's former Wanderlust co-star, Paul Rudd.

Instead, Tuesday's The Late Show, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS, will have on actor Chris Gethard in Theroux's place, along with originally scheduled guests Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and musical act Portugal.The Man.

Theroux has not appeared on The Late Show since November 2015.

After news broke of Theroux's split from Aniston, a source told ET that the separation was a long time coming as the two disagreed on where they should live. According to ET's source, Theroux considers himself a New Yorker, while Aniston wanted to reside full-time in Los Angeles.

“Justin has a very diverse friend group, and he likes that they're not all 'in the industry,'" the source explained. "He's friends with people in the restaurant world, writers, comedians, artists, tattoo artists. It's an eclectic group and he doesn't have that type of network in L.A."

The source added that it was Theroux's hope that Aniston, 49, would come to love NYC as much as he does. “He really wanted her to be comfortable [in New York]," the source said. "He even negotiated with the paps to make a deal that they would only shoot her once per day and then leave her alone. He also agreed to move out of his apartment, which he loves."

However, the source noted, "[Jen] just never really could get settled in, she wasn't happy [in New York]."

