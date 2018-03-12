Justin Timberlake Shares Sweet Family Photo Ahead of Going on Tour

Justin Timberlake is about to jet off on tour, and luckily, he won't have to worry about missing his family while he's away!

Before kicking off the North American leg of his Man of the Woods tour in Toronto on Tuesday, the "Sexy Back" singer posted an adorable family photo taken at the airport terminal. The trio held hands and was comfortably dressed for the cooler Canadian temps with Timberlake, 37, wearing khaki pants, an ivory pullover and a brown ski cap, while his wife, Jessica Biel, 36, paired a pink marled sweater with jeans and brown booties. Between them stood their 2-year-old, Silas, clad in gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt and a cute knit hat.

"Goin' on tour," the GRAMMY winner captioned the shot.

Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

In January, Timberlake announced the 27-city tour, which is named after his recently released fifth studio album, Man of the Woods, and concludes May 30 in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. The record dropped two days before the singer's highly anticipated Super Bowl LII performance, where he performed an energetic 13-minute set which included his new track, "Filthy," as well as previous hits like "Sexy Back," "My Love" and the unforgettable "Cry Me a River."

The star has also been gearing up for the tour in other ways, including launching a Man of the Woods pop-up merch shop in New York City last month, where he surprised waiting fans with a dozen pizzas.

For more on the pop singer and his precious family, check out the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Timberlake Nearly Brings Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid' to Tears During 'Ellen' Surprise

Jessica Biel Debuts Blonder Locks and Justin Timberlake Thinks She Looks ‘Gooooood’

Jessica Biel Gets Real About Her Sex Life With Justin Timberlake