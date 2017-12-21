Kaley Cuoco and Fiance Karl Cook Open Up About Being Each Other's 'True Other Half'

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook may have just gotten engaged, but they knew they were meant for each other the first day they met.

The couple covers the January 2018 issue of Sidelines, and inside the magazine, they open up about the evolution of their relationship and how they envision their future.

“We have been each other’s true other half since day one and we can’t wait to spend forever together,” they gush. “Dogs, horses and all!”

"We met at Thermal in 2016 and the day we met I actually ended up asking her out to dinner. We went to dinner that night and we’ve been together ever since,” Cook, 26, reveals. “We met each other because of horses. Horses are a big part of our lives individually and together it’s amplified because it’s something we share and we can do it together.”

Cuoco, 32, admits that she's "unsure of what [her] future holds" after The Big Bang Theory, but shares that she "thinks about it all the time."

"All I can say is it will include a lot of horses, dogs and free time with Karl,” she says. “I will never be done working, since it’s what I do, but I look forward to a change of pace.”

Cook popped the question to his girlfriend of two years last month, on her 32nd birthday. See the sweet moment in the video below.

