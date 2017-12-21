Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Celebrate Engagement at Disneyland

Kaley Cuoco and Norman Cook are a happy couple in the happiest place on Earth.

The newly engaged pair went to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and shared a smooch at the festively decorated amusement park. "He took me to Disneyland and it was pure magic," Cuoco posted to Instagram. "Mad love for this group that surrounds me!"

However, Cook's photos from the day were a little less romantic. "I took @normancook to Disneyland today where I proceeded to, well, um...get a bit sick," the 26-year-old equestrian quipped. "Note to self, don't eat a super jumbo nachos right before space mountain."

In another post, it appeared the 32-year-old actress also fell ill. Sharing a video of Cuoco looking a little queasy on the way home from Disneyland, Cook wrote: "@normancook after the most amazing day at Disneyland. Except for the minor irritation Kaley is exhibiting at me during my video all in all it was the best day ever."

Prior to their tearful engagement last month, ET caught up with the Big Bang Theory star, who opened up about being head over heels in love with Cook.

"He is totally the guy,” she gushed. "I think the common denominator is the horses, it just works for us. We have this special bond so, yeah, the animals. He's so real. I've never met a kinder human being, he's gentle and he's real. I'm completely in love with him. Nothing could be better."

Here's a look at Cook's super romantic proposal that brought Cuoco to tears:

