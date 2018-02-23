Kaley Cuoco Can't Stop Crying After Spontaneously Adopting Two Rabbits

Nothing could have made Kaley Cuoco happier than adopting two rabbits on Sunday.

The actress' fiance, Karl Cook, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a hilariously sweet video of her taking home a couple of rabbits from County Animal Services Central Shelter in San Diego.

"To whom it may concern, when your fiancé wakes up and says, ‘I want to adopt some rabbits!’ This is the inevitable conclusion," Cook captioned a video of Cuoco crying tears of joy.

"We have to take them. Look at him! Oh my god," she wails in the clip, with tears streaming down her face. "Yeah, these are for sure the ones. For sure!"

Cuoco and Cook couldn't be more in love with their spontaneous addition to the family, posting several pics with the rabbits on Instagram.

"Ok. In love. Our 2 adopted albino rabbits are home!" Cuoco captioned a photo on Monday. "We don’t know their story but they have been at the humane society for a few months. We did some research and found out they are called New Zealand whites and are primarily used for the fur trade and 90% of meat consumption. Needless to say, their life just took a turn for the better ♥️ 💕#adoptdontshop #anything4legged."

Cuoco opened up about her and Cook's love for animals while speaking with ET in November, revealing that the pair were actually considering adding another dog to their brood.

"Karl informed me actually a few days ago that he wanted to rescue another bulldog. So I think we're going to go get another bulldog. It doesn't matter at this point. Any dog is welcome in my house, apparently," she said, before gushing about how "the animals" are what brought her and Cook together. "I've never met a kinder human being, he's gentle, and he's real. I'm completely in love with him. Nothing could be better."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaley Cuoco Can't Wait to 'Kiss the Cook' in Sweet New Year's Message to Fiance

Kaley Cuoco and Fiance Karl Cook Open Up About Being Each Other's 'True Other Half'

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Celebrate Engagement at Disneyland

Related Gallery