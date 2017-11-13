Kate Hudson Reveals Her Family's One Dinner Rule and Shares Pie Recipe Perfect for Thanksgiving (Exclusive)
Kate Hudson's home life isn't that out of the ordinary.
Upon the release of her second book, Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition, the 38-year-old star invited ET's Carly Steel into her kitchen and shared how she became the hostess with the mostess in Hollywood!
"Cooking, entertaining, baking, I mean, it's one of those things that when I'm not doing it, it's usually because I'm not happy in my life," Hudson confessed.
The actress-turned-author also revealed that the one rule she has in her household when dinner time rolls around is that she and her two sons, Ryder, 13, and Bingham, 6, sit down for dinner together at least once a week.
"I started to turn off the television and take the phones away and iPads away," she explained. "It doesn't come without the, 'Ugh, Mom.' But those times are just priceless."
Just in time for Thanksgiving, Hudson also gave ET a firsthand look at her "pie obsession," and shared how she came to be so into baking. "I started making pies when I was pregnant with Ryder. That's when ...my hormones, I don't know, took me right to the pantry and I started baking," she recalled. "Then, slowly, pies kind of became something that I really loved to do."
Over the course of the food-filled holiday, Hudson says she cooks a whopping nine pies, with her favorite being an "apple caramel pecan pie."
The mother of two showed ET how she likes to prepare the baked good, and quipped that she's usually the last one in the kitchen. "That's how we do pies in the house," Hudson declared after presenting the finished product. "Then, what usually happens, is everyone else sort of leaves the pie-making and starts drinking -- and I finish the pies. That's usually the process."
In addition to showing us around her kitchen, Hudson also dished out the recipe to her favorite pie, which is one of the many recipes in Pretty Fun.
Greatest Hits Pie
(recipe taken from Pretty Fun)
Serves 8 to 10
For the crust:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
3 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
1/4 cold vegetable shortening (I like Nutiva), cut into pieces
1/4 cup cold water
10 store-bought caramels, roughly chopped
Make the crust: Combine the flours, sugar, and salt in a food processor. Pulse a few times to mix. Sprinkle the butter into the bowl and pulse another five or six times to mix. Use a fork to break up the mixture, lifting the heavier parts of the mixture from the bottom of the bowl. Sprinkle the shortening into the bowl and pulse five or six times. Gently toss the mixture again with the fork. Pour half of the water over the flour mixture and pulse another five or six times. Add the remaining water and pulse until the dough starts to look like coarse crumbs.
Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Squeeze a bit of the dough between your fingers -- if it crumbles instead of packs together, sprinkle a teaspoon of cold water over the dough and work it in with your fingers. Form a ball with the dough. On a lightly floured surface, knead the ball a couple of times, and then shape it into a 3/4-inch thick disk. Wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate for one hour overnight.
On a sheet of lightly floured parchment paper, roll the dough into a 13-inch circle with a floured rolling pin. Carefully flip the dough over a 9 1/2-inch deep-dish pie pan, making sure the dough is centered, and then remove the parchment paper. Use your fingertips to tuck the dough up the sides to create a roughly 1/2-inch ridge above the rim of the pan. Scatter the caramel pieces over the dough in the bottom of the pan and place it all in the freezer while you make the filling.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
For the filling:
2 1/3 pounds Granny Smith apples (about seven apples), peeled, cored and sliced
1/2 cup firmly packaged light brown sugar
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the pecan crumble:
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup pecan halves
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
For the caramel drizzle:
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces
30 store-bought caramels
For serving:
1/2 cup pecan halves
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Make the Filling: In a large mixing bowl, combine the apples, brown sugar, and lemon juice. Mix well and set aside for five to 10 minutes to macerate. In a small bowl, combine the granulated sugar and cornstarch. Stir the mixture into the fruit along with the cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. Pour the filling into the chilled pie shell and use a rubber spatula to smooth the top. Put the pie on the center oven rack and bake for 30 minutes.
Make the Pecan Crumble: In a food processor, combine the flour, pecan halves, granulated sugar, and salt. Pulse to coarsely chop the nuts. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Transfer the mixture to a medium mixing bowl, then rub it between your fingers to form slightly larger crumbs. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Remove the pie from the oven and reduce the temperature to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Carefully and evenly spread the pecan crumble over the top of the pie. Use your fingers to pat it down lightly. Set the pie on a baking sheet and return it to the oven, rotating it 180 degrees from how it was originally placed in the oven. Bake until the filling is bubbling around the edges, 30 to 40 minutes. If the top starts to get too dark, cover the pie with loosely tented aluminum foil. Transfer the pie to a wire rack and let cool for about one hour.
Make the Caramel Drizzle: While the pie is still warm, combine the butter, caramels, and one tablespoon water in a large heatproof bowl set over a small pot of barely simmering water. Melt the caramels, pressing down with a rubber spatula to help them soften. Once the caramels are completely melted, whisk the mixture until it's smooth. Drizzle the caramel over the pie, immediately arrange the pecan halves on top (get creative with the design!), and sprinkle with the chopped pecans. Let cool for one hour before serving.
