Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Look Stylishly Sweet at BAFTA Nominees Party -- See the Pics!

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are one stylish couple!

The lovebirds, who tied the knot last July, stepped out to the 2018 EE British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party at Kensington Palace in London, England, on Saturday, looking oh-so cute as they posed for photographers on the red carpet.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The 34-year-old House of Cards star opted for a puffy pink Valentino mini dress, which she paired with a matching crossbody bag and silver stilettos. She completed the feminine ensemble with dainty jewelry and her hair pulled back into a pretty updo, but her best accessory of all was her dapper husband. Bell, who is nominated at the BAFTAs for his work in Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, sported a navy blue suit and black shoes.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Back in October, ET caught up with Bell, 31, who opened up about married life with Mara.

"We're having a great time," he gushed. "For me, nothing feels any different, and I think that's the way it should be. You make a dedication to each other, and that's it."

