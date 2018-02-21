Kate Middleton and Prince William Put on Hard Hats and Neon Vests to Visit Construction Site

Turns out, neon yellow is Prince William and Kate Middleton's color!

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put on hard hats, protective eye wear and reflective vests for their visit to the Northern Spire, a new bridge over the River Wear that is to open later this year in Sunderland, England.

In addition to greeting construction workers and engineers, Kate happily watched as her husband added a few nuts and bolts to the bridge.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Under their gear, the royals were still dressed to the nines. Kate -- who is pregnant with the couple's third child -- stepped out in a forest green Dolce & Gabbana coat that she paired with black knee-high boots and tights.

As for William, he wore a sweater over a tie and collared shirt along with dark slacks.

Getty Images

Kate also wowed in green on Sunday night at the BAFTAs, Britain's equivalent to the Oscars. Check out her show-stopping style:

