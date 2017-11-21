Kate Middleton Borrows Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Choker That Was Also Worn by Princess Diana

Kate Middleton is taking some style cues from the royals that have come before her.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, was all smiles on Tuesday night when she was spotted in the backseat of a car seated between her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry, while en route to Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II's and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary dinner was taking place.

Kate, who is pregnant with her and William's third child, looked stunning in a black gown, but all eyes were on her necklace, which she borrowed from the queen for the formal occasion.