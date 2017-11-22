Kate Middleton Displays Tiny Baby Bump in Fitted Black Outfit -- See the Pics!

A wardrobe change for Kate Middleton!

The 35-year-old royal changed into a fitted black ensemble for her second look of the day on Wednesday, after sporting a chic black-and-cream Goat coat earlier in the morning.

Hours after off-roading at the Land Rover factory, Middleton and her husband, Prince William, hit the soccer field at Aston Villa Football Club for a meeting of the royals’ Coach Core mentoring program, which helps create inspirational young coaches.

The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized her black skinny jeans and sweater with a bold red jacket, showing off a hint of her baby bump underneath.