Kate Middleton Displays Tiny Baby Bump in Fitted Black Outfit -- See the Pics!
A wardrobe change for Kate Middleton!
The 35-year-old royal changed into a fitted black ensemble for her second look of the day on Wednesday, after sporting a chic black-and-cream Goat coat earlier in the morning.
Hours after off-roading at the Land Rover factory, Middleton and her husband, Prince William, hit the soccer field at Aston Villa Football Club for a meeting of the royals’ Coach Core mentoring program, which helps create inspirational young coaches.
The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized her black skinny jeans and sweater with a bold red jacket, showing off a hint of her baby bump underneath.
The royal couple is expecting their third child in April. They are already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton Borrows Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Choker That Was Also Worn by Princess Diana
Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Talks the Struggle of Leaving Prince George at School
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal Their Due Date for Baby No. 3