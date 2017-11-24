Kate Middleton Stuns in Sparkling Gown at Royal Variety Performance With Prince William

Kate Middleton is shining!

The pregnant royal sparkled in a gorgeous, embellished blue Jenny Packham gown while attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London on Friday.

Middleton and her husband, Prince William, were delayed nearly an hour for the event, after false reports of gunshots led police to shut down Oxford Street and surrounding tube stations on Friday evening. Within hours, the area reopened, but the incident reportedly delayed the rumored announcement of Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Cambridge couldn't have looked more effortless at Friday's event, however, accessorizing her look with her hair in soft waves, a small clutch and her sapphire engagement ring. The Royal Variety performance takes place every year, and aids the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth is a patron. The organization helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the U.K.