Kate Upton Gushes Over 'Hot Date' Justin Verlander, Reveals How They Almost Missed Their Wedding
The newlyweds are still glowing!
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander had a New York date night on Saturday, where they got glammed up for HBO's Night of Too Many Stars, an event that helps raise money for autism programs.
Upton wore a two-tone gown, with a shiny silver top and a sleek black bottom, while Verlander looked handsome in a dark blue suit.
The Sports Illustrated model also Instagrammed a pic before they headed out the door, and gushed about her husband of a few weeks.
"Off to #nightoftoomanystars @nextforautism with my hot date!" she wrote.
The pair also stopped by Saturday Night Live, where fellow Detroiter Eminem was performing.
"Wow!!! So bada** watching @eminem kill it last night at @nbcsnl," Verlander wrote alongside an Instagram of himself and the rapper.
Verlander and Upton were married in Italy ealier this month, just after the Houston Astros pitcher won the World Series.
On Friday night's Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the couple revealed that almost missed their wedding because of the big game.
"There's only one thing that could throw a huge wrench in our plans," Verlander told Fallon. "It's not the world series, it's going to game seven of the world series."
"Guess where we went," Upton quipped.
While Verlander played in game 7, their family and guests enjoyed a planned wedding event in Italy -- without them.
"Everybody's in Italy, everyone's at the venue. We had an event that night and everyone's texting us like, 'Your wedding's so pretty, wish you were here,'" Upton said.
"We got taken around our wedding via Facetime," Verlander joked.
The bride and groom did finally make it abroad for their big day. For more on their nuptials, watch the video below!