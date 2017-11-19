Kate Upton Gushes Over 'Hot Date' Justin Verlander, Reveals How They Almost Missed Their Wedding

Verlander and Upton were married in Italy ealier this month, just after the Houston Astros pitcher won the World Series.

On Friday night's Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the couple revealed that almost missed their wedding because of the big game.

"There's only one thing that could throw a huge wrench in our plans," Verlander told Fallon. "It's not the world series, it's going to game seven of the world series."

"Guess where we went," Upton quipped.