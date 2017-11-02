Kate Upton Plants Huge Kiss on Fiance Justin Verlander After Houston Astros' World Series Win
Justin Verlander's World Series win was sealed with a kiss!
After the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, the 34-year-old MLB pitcher's fiancee, Kate Upton, ran down on the field at Dodger Stadium to greet her guy with a big smooch!
The 25-year-old supermodel's style statement at the big game was also in support of Verlander, as her jean jacket had his name and a Houston Astros patch on the back of it.
She paired the jacket with jeans with white stars -- the Astros logo -- and sneakers.
In addition to Upton, a slew of other stars celebrated the Astros' big 5-1 win against the Dodgers. "Hell of a series. One for the ages. 'Twas a great season for the Dodgers," Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweeted. "Sending congrats to the Astros & the city of Houston. #WorldSeries."
Rob Lowe agreed, writing: "Congratulations to the @astros Tonight, the better team won. #respect #GameSeven."
Elizabeth Banks, Billy Eichner and Andy Cohen also tweet out congratulatory messages to the World Series champs.
Lots of celebrities have been spotted at the World Series games, including Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.