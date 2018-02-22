Katie Holmes Reflects on Her 'Magical' 'Dawson's Creek' Days in Nostalgic Throwback Pic

Katie Holmes is reminiscing about the good ol' days!

The 39-year-old actress shared a sweet throwback photo on Thursday from her time filming the Dawson's Creek pilot with creator Kevin Williamson and a young James Van Der Beek more than 20 years ago.

"#tbt when we were filming the pilot for #dawsonscreek," Holmes captioned the nostalgic pic taken by co-star Mary-Margaret Humes (aka Gail Leery), ending the note with a heart emoji. "It was such a magical time and I am forever grateful to all who were involved and all of our fans."

Holmes, who recently signed on to star in and executive produce a FBI drama pilot for Fox, was clearly in a reflective mood, celebrating The WB teen drama that launched her career. Holmes played Joey Potter, Dawson Leery's (Van Der Beek) girl next door and high school crush, who chose to be with Dawson's best friend, Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson), in the 2003 series finale.

In 2015, Holmes addressed fans' desires for a Dawson's Creek reboot or revival more than a decade years later.

"I don't want them to grow up," the actress told Yahoo! Style at the time, effectively nixing the notion. "You know, it's kind of like your parents -- they never get out of their 50s, that's where they are."

Holmes recalled having fond memories filming the show for six seasons in the seaside town of Wilmington, North Carolina. "We just did it, we all enjoyed it," Holmes said. "It was of a certain time, it was pre-Internet. There was an innocence there."

