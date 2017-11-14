Katy Perry Jokes She’s ‘Coming For’ Meghan Markle’s ‘Spot’ While Practicing Princess Poses at Disneyland

There’s nothing like a Disney day to kick off the week!

Katy Perry hit the Anaheim, California, theme park for a day of fun with Mickey Mouse, Snow White and pals on Monday.

And fans got to follow the fun, thanks to the 33-year-old singer sharing her adventures in an Instagram story.

The singer appeared to be celebrating a young friend’s 5th birthday, with her first snap showing a Mickey Mouse-shaped cake reading, “Happy 5th Birthday Kai.”