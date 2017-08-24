Katy Perry Releases 'Swish Swish' Music Video Ahead of Taylor Swift's New Single
Katy Perry is getting in the game!
The 32-year-old pop star released the new music video for her song, "Swish Swish,"on Thursday morning to the delight of her fans.
This comes after Perry's so-called frenemy, Taylor Swift, announced this week that she'll be releasing a new song on Thursday night.
Like the music video for Swift's "Bad Blood," which is thought to be about the pop stars' feud, Perry enlisted a star-studded cast for her music video for "Swish Swish," which is also presumed to be about her ongoing squabble with the GRAMMY winner.
In the music video, Perry plays on a basketball team of eccentric individuals, which includes Glee‘s Jenna Ushkowitz, Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo, “Backpack Kid” Russell Horning, actor-dancer Dexter Mayfield and comedian Christine Sydelko.
On the opposing team, Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson is on the court, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews and Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon are the team coaches. Announcers Bill Walton and Rich Eisen are also in the video, while the cheerleading squad features competitive eater Joey Chestnut, football player Rob Gronkowski, and cast members from Netflix’s GLOW -- Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn and Ellen Wong.
It has been a big month for Perry, who is gearing up to host the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. On Wednesday, ET caught up with the awards show's producer, Garrett English, who responded to the rumors that Swift and Perry might settle their feud with a special performance.
"That's not happening as far as [I know]," he said of the speculation. "I've certainly seen all the rumors flying around, but that's not happening."
English also reacted to the buzz that Swift might make a surprise appearance at the VMAs. Here's what he had to say: