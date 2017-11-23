Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales Are Married!
Kellan Lutz is a married man!
The Twilight star and his fiancé, Brittany Gonzales, are officially husband and wife. The couple shared an adorable picture of the two holding up books that read “Mr.” and “Mrs” on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
“Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all. I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day,” Lutz wrote on Instagram. “This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life’s adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!! Proverbs 18:22! 🙏Thank you God! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. 😇 🦃Happy Thanksgiving Everyone 🦃!!!”
Meanwhile, Brittany also shared the same picture on her Instagram account and changed her last name to Lutz on her description.
"If you know me at all you know Thanksgiving is my FAVORITE holiday of them all!! While I try to live everyday grateful for everything and everyone in my life, this Thanksgiving one of the things I’m most grateful for is that I get to do life’s adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!!" she wrote. "I love you so much @kellanlutz ❤️.”
In September, a source close to Lutz told ET that he and Gonzales had been engaged for 11 months, after dating for over a year.
The nuptials are no surprise, given how much the pair gush about one another on social media.
Congrats to the happy couple!
