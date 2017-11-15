Kelly Clarkson Dishes on Sex Life With Brandon Blackstock: 'We're a Lot More Active Than Other Couples'
Kelly Clarkson is opening up about enjoying some private time with her husband, Brandon Blackstock.
The 35-year-old singer covers Redbook's December/January 2018 issue, and had no issue opening up about their sex life. Particularly, the fact that the two like to keep things spontaneous.
“Any time we’re in a discussion about sex with a bunch of couples, Brandon and I stay pretty quiet," Clarkson tells the magazine. "To keep it family appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples."
"I’m a person who loves change," she adds. "He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us. When I met Brandon, I wasn’t looking for a friend. I have a lot of great friends! I was looking for a lover. I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day. The fact that I did, well…I was going to latch on and take advantage of that.”
The always candid singer also talked about her weight constantly being scrutinized and dealing with backlash even if she were to shed a few pounds.
"That's already happened to me. They shame you for it," Clarkson shares. "Same thing happened with Miranda Lambert -- I had dinner with her and we were talking about that. She was like, 'Should I gain? Should I lose?' But no one actually cares about your health. They just care about aesthetics."
"It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy," she continues. "People think, 'Oh, there’s something wrong with her. She’s putting on weight.' I’m like, 'Oh, no! I’m sorry, but that represents happiness in my emotional world.' For me, when I’m skinny is usually when I’m not doing well. If you gauge your life on what other people think, you’re going to be in a constant state of panic trying to please everyone. People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it.”
ET spoke with Clarkson in September, when she gushed about her husband.
"He makes me feel so sexy," she shared. "I already am a confident woman -- I don't think that's a secret. But I love being with somebody who is unafraid of making you feel sexy."
"I always make fun of him, like, 'Why are you touching my behind in public?'" she continued. "He'll like, goose me or something, somewhere, and I'm like, 'What are you doing?!' but I really like it."
