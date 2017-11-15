Kelly Clarkson Dishes on Sex Life With Brandon Blackstock: 'We're a Lot More Active Than Other Couples'

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about enjoying some private time with her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The 35-year-old singer covers Redbook's December/January 2018 issue, and had no issue opening up about their sex life. Particularly, the fact that the two like to keep things spontaneous.

“Any time we’re in a discussion about sex with a bunch of couples, Brandon and I stay pretty quiet," Clarkson tells the magazine. "To keep it family appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples."

"I’m a person who loves change," she adds. "He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us. When I met Brandon, I wasn’t looking for a friend. I have a lot of great friends! I was looking for a lover. I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day. The fact that I did, well…I was going to latch on and take advantage of that.”