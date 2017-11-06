Kelly Clarkson Gave the Best Advice to Her Bullied Daughter: "Take the High Road"

Whether she's dishing on the real reason she doesn't sing her 2002 Idol winning song "A Moment Like This" anymore ("They just wrote it for whomever was gonna win, so that doesn’t make me feel special," she told PrideSource) or what she learned from getting to know RCA head Clive Davis ("We don’t always need to meet our heroes"), Clarkson says she can't imagine not speaking her mind.

"I have to express myself," she said. "Literally, I would go in such a spiral downward spiral of just depression if I weren’t able to, and that’s why, honestly, a lot of friends, especially who are gay and lesbian felt that way. I pray to God my children never have to feel that, that people around me don’t have to feel that. I always hope that I’m always the one person going well, 'If they’re upset about it, screw it. It’s your life. You can’t not be you. You can’t suffer just because you’re trying to make somebody else happy. That’s not a life.'"

She added that it makes her "so mad, more than anything" when parents disown their children for being LGBT, because, for Clarkson, it's personal.

"I want to tell (those parents), 'I didn’t have a dad and it had nothing to do with me being gay -- it had to do with, he was a sh***y guy,'" she revealed. "'And you have the opportunity now to not be that parent and embrace your child. That’s your DNA. You love your children. What’s wrong with you?'”

In 2015, Clarkson said that if one of her own kids came out to her she'd say, “Awesome! When do we meet him or her?" During this most recent interview, she emphasized her unconditional love for her children yet again, saying, "Honestly, in a world that is so hateful sometimes, I don’t care where my kids find love. Hopefully with a loving and respectful and kind person, but I don’t care if they’re a boy or a girl. It just doesn’t make a damn bit of difference to me."

