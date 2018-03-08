Kelly Clarkson Turns Hoda Kotb's Children's Book 'I've Loved You Since Forever' Into a Song: Watch!

Kelly Clarkson has created a beautiful original song inspired by Hoda Kotb's new children's book, I've Loved You Since Forever.

On Thursday, the music video of the song dropped on the Today show, introduced by Kotb herself.

"Before birds flew over rainbows, the monkeys swong on trees, there was you, and there was me," Clarkson sings, herself a mother to two kids with husband Brandon Blackstock -- 3-year-old River and 1-year-old Remington. " ... Waiting for the day our paths would cross and you and I turned into we."

"I've loved you since forever, and forever's how long you'll be loved by me," the song concludes.

All of NBCUniversal’s profits from each download and stream of "I've Loved You Since Forever" will be donated to Helpusadopt.org, a financial grant program that helps couples/individuals with the cost of their adoptions by awarding grants up to $15,000.

ET spoke to Kotb on Tuesday, when she revealed that she asked Clarkson to sing the words to her book. The book is dedicated to Kotb's daughter, Haley, whom the Today co-anchor adopted last February.

"This is how I ask anyone to do anything -- 'You can't and that's fine, don't worry,' -- and she's like, 'Let me try,'" she recalled of her interaction with Clarkson. "I went to the Olympics, she said, 'I'm gonna send you voice notes at the Olympics.' I got crickets. I was like, it's not happening, it's fine."

Though clearly, Clarkson came through!

"I get back Monday morning, I look at the rundown, I see Kelly Clarkson's name, I'm like, 'Oh no, she's here, now she's gonna feel weird, and I'm sorry' ...and she said to me, 'I have it.' And so the next day we went across the street to a studio ... she sang the words to that book and I melted."

Kotb also talked to ET about boyfriend Joel Schiffman, and whether or not the two plan to tie the knot.

