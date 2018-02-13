Kelly Ripa Adorably FaceTimes With Her 'Man Crush' Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos truly are couple goals.

The Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host is currently shooting her daytime talk show in the Bahamas, and is missing her man crush! Ripa took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable screenshot of her and her hubby FaceTiming.

"FaceTiming with my man crush. (Yes in bed. Deal with it!) 😍😜😂," she wrote alongside the snap.

Meanwhile, the Riverdale stud also shared a picture of his stunning wife last week and wrote how much he missed her.

"@kellyripa whatever you’re about to ask me, the answer is yes... Miss you Big Boo....," he captioned the shot.

Last week, Ripa was spotted showing off her flawless physique in a black bathing suit with a wide-brimmed hat. The talk show host has really been enjoying her time at the Atlantis resort, sharing pics of her getaway and paddleboarding adventure with co-star Ryan Seacrest.

See more of her time in paradise in the video below.

