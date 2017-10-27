Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Wishes Mark Consuelos’ ‘Riverdale’ Character Was Her Real Dad
Fans are loving Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale -- and so is his daughter, Lola.
During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Kelly Ripa revealed that while her and Consuelos’ 16-year-old daughter wishes Consuelos would act a little more like Lodge at home.
“He’s living his best life. He is in Vancouver,” the Live host said of Consuelos, who joined Riverdale this season. “He’s never looked better. He is having the best time ever.”
“I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is like, ‘I cannot believe that Dad is on a show that I actually watch,’” Ripa continued, causing Fallon to crack up over her “vocal fry.”
“When I watch you do ‘Ew!’ I believe you were hanging out with my daughter and her friends when you came up with this character, and I just never knew it was happening!” she explained. “That is who they are. But they’re New Yorkers, so it’s more like, ‘Eck!’"
Lola, like Riverdale’s Veronica Lodge, is 16 years old -- and according to Ripa, she thinks she should drink mimosas for breakfast.
“My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast!’ And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father, and that’s a character on TV!” she said, before describing her daughter’s meltdown over a Halloween #TBT she posted just before her Tonight Show appearance.
“It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her, ever,” Ripa said. “Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?”
"I was like, 'You know what? She can't get mad at an eight-year-old photo. It's a Halloween throwback Thursday.' I'm in the elevator coming up here and the phone rings and it says 'Lola’... I was like, 'Maybe I shouldn't answer it, but what if it's an emergency?'" she recalled. "She's like, 'You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!' I was like, 'You know what? I will take it down. I'll take it down for you.'”
“That was the end of the discussion. I was like, ‘I will take it down from Instagram,’” Ripa told Fallon, as he showed the adorable throwback pic to his viewers.
While Ripa’s not about to allow Lola to drink mimosas, she’s got nothing against sending tequila to Oprah Winfrey.
“@KellyRipa Thanks for the Tequila basket. Ready for some drankin’ this weekend?!” Oprah hilariously captioned a photo of Ripa’s generous gift on Twitter on Friday.
