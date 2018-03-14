Kendall Jenner Addresses Rumors About Her Sexuality: 'I Have Literally Nothing to Hide'

Kendall Jenner is putting it all out there in her interview with Vogue.

The 22-year-old model covers the April issue of the high-fashion magazine and opens up for the first time about the rumors regarding her sexuality.

When asked by Vogue writer Jonathan Van Meter why "the internet seems to think you’re gay," Jenner responds, "I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’"

"So, it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy," she continues. "I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy."

Further addressing her sexuality, Jenner explains, "I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience -- not against it whatsoever -- but I’ve never been there before."

The reality star goes on to note that she feels she has a "male energy."

"I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything," she says. "But I have a tough energy. I move differently."

Clearing up the rumors once and for all, Jenner declares, "But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that."

Jenner also addresses rumors that she's dating Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin. "I’m happy. He’s very nice," she says after expressing that she values her private life. "I have someone being very nice to me."

As for whether she ever plans on being a mom like her sisters, she confides, "I am ready to wait. I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29."

That being said, Jenner says she's enjoyed watching her 20-year-old sister, Kylie Jenner, take on motherhood. "It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family -- it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with," she expresses. "So to see my best friend growing up [and] having a baby, it’s already made us even closer."

