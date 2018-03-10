Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video of Stormi Being Held By Her Best Friend Jordyn Woods

Stormi Webster is just too cute for words!

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable Snapchat video on Saturday of her 1-month-old daughter being held by her best friend, Jordyn Woods. In the clip, Stormi is wearing a white onesie and looking up at Woods as she sways her back and forth.

"Can they get any cuter," the 20-year-old cosmetics queen wrote on the clip.

Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1. Since her arrival, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has slowly started to share more pics and videos of her baby girl.

In February, following Jenner's announcement that she had given birth, Woods shared a sweet pic of the two at Jenner's baby shower.

"Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me. So excited for this new addition! Wifey 4L 💕," she congratulated the new mom.

Earlier this week, Jenner shared a peek inside her daughter's nursery. The snap came two days after she gave the world its first look at Stormi’s face by posting a gorgeous full-length shot of her holding the baby on her one-month birthday.

Jenner and Scott appear to be over the moon about their baby girl, though the couple still makes time to have date nights together and spend time with their friends.

