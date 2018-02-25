Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Enjoy Family Outing After Admitting to Marriage Issues

After opening up on social media about her marital issues, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and her husband Hank Baskett enjoyed a family day out with their two kids, Hank IV and Alijah.

The Baskett family attended the Monster Jam celebrity event at Anaheim's Angel Stadium on Saturday, where they posed on the red carpet together, with Hank holding daughter Alijah, and Kendra leaning on son Hank IV.

Credit: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

The family also smiled big as they checked out one of the huge cars up close.

Credit: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Wilkinson also posted a pic on Instagram of the kids riding in a miniature version of a monster truck.

The family get-together comes less than a week after Wilkinson took to Instagram to slam a tabloid report that claimed that her relationship challenges have been embellished for her reality show, Kendra on Top. The former Playboy model hit back in a lengthy caption that rebutted the speculation, but did not sugarcoat her marital issues.

"1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense," Wilkinson wrote alongside a screenshot of the article in question. "2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years. 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story."

The couple has struggled through a number of high-profile scandals over the course of their relationship, including an alleged cheating scandal in 2014 between Baskett and YouTube model Ava Sabrina London.

For more on the couple's past relationship troubles, watch the video below.

