News

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Enjoy Family Outing After Admitting to Marriage Issues

By Elizabeth Stanton‍

After opening up on social media about her marital issues, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and her husband Hank Baskett enjoyed a family day out with their two kids, Hank IV and Alijah.

The Baskett family attended the Monster Jam celebrity event at Anaheim's Angel Stadium on Saturday, where they posed on the red carpet together, with Hank holding daughter Alijah, and Kendra leaning on son Hank IV.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett at Monster Jam 2018
Credit: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

The family also smiled big as they checked out one of the huge cars up close.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett at Monster Jam 2018
Credit: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Wilkinson also posted a pic on Instagram of the kids riding in a miniature version of a monster truck.

We had a great time at Monster Jam tonight. #monsterjam

A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on

The family get-together comes less than a week after Wilkinson took to Instagram to slam a tabloid report that claimed that her relationship challenges have been embellished for her reality show, Kendra on Top. The former Playboy model hit back in a lengthy caption that rebutted the speculation, but did not sugarcoat her marital issues.

"1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense," Wilkinson wrote alongside a screenshot of the article in question. "2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years. 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story."

1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense. 2. Yes we are having issues 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story. 5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. 6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank. 7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all i want n aim for. I hate drama!!! Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank,kids and even for TV. Lol 😂

A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on

The couple has struggled through a number of high-profile scandals over the course of their relationship, including an alleged cheating scandal in 2014 between Baskett and YouTube model Ava Sabrina London.

For more on the couple's past relationship troubles, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendra Wilkinson Opens Up About Her Marital Problems With Hank Bassett: 'We Are Having Issues'

Hank Baskett Gave Kendra Wilkinson Permission to 'Play Around' With Other Guys After Cheating Scandal

Kendra Flushes Wedding Ring After Hank's Alleged Affair with Transgender Model (REPORT)

 

Related Gallery

 