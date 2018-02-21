Kendra Wilkinson Opens Up About Her Marital Problems With Hank Bassett: 'We Are Having Issues'

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is addressing her marital difficulties with husband Hank Baskett.



The 32-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to slam a tabloid report that claimed that her relationship challenges have been embellished for the Kendra on Top cameras.

The former Playboy model hit back in a lengthy caption that rebutted the speculation but did not sugarcoat her marital issues.

"1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense," Wilkinson wrote alongside a screenshot of the article in question. "2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years. 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story."

Wilkinson went on to say that everyone in their circle of family and friends, and everyone working on her reality show, knows about "these issues Hank [and] I are having in our home."

"6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank," she continued, adding that she hopes to "get back to the fun Kendra you all know."



Wilkinson and Baskett tied the knot in 2009 and have two children, an 8-year-old son, Hank IV, and a 3-year-old daughter, Alijah.

The couple has struggled through a number of high-profile scandals over the course of their relationship, including an alleged cheating scandal in 2014 between Baskett and YouTube model Ava Sabrina London.

London, who is transgender, claimed that she had a tryst with the former NFL star but said the two never had sexual intercourse.

"I messed up," Baskett said in an interview with People regarding the infidelity. "I put myself in a bad situation. And everything through me brought pain upon this family."

"I don't say the word 'cheat,'" Wilkinson said at the time about her husband's reported affair. "I can say he was not loyal to me. I don't care about the act. I care about how he reacted to it and how I was told by the media what happened. That scarred me."

For more on the couple's past relationship troubles, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hank Baskett Gave Kendra Wilkinson Permission to 'Play Around' With Other Guys After Cheating Scandal

Kendra Flushes Wedding Ring After Hank's Alleged Affair with Transgender Model (REPORT)

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Posts NSFW Instagram Rant During Family Vacation

Related Gallery