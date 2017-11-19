Kendra Wilkinson Rushes to the ER, Cancels Vegas Shows: 'Hurtin Bad'

The mother of two recently expressed excitement over her Las Vegas play, telling ET that she's decided to "lay off Botox" in order to pursue acting.

"You want to know the honest truth right now? I’m actually laying off of Botox because it’s helping me with my facial expressions during my play. I’m so excited to be a part of the acting world, I’m actually willing to let my face age," she said with a laugh. "I’m serious! I’m not joking."

She continued, "I really want to explore this world and it’s important to not have your face not move if you want to explore your acting world. You need your face to move."

