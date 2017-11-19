Kendra Wilkinson Rushes to the ER, Cancels Vegas Shows: 'Hurtin Bad'
Kendra Wilkinson, 32, was forced to cancel both of her scheduled Las Vegas shows on Saturday night after heading to the emergency room because she was "super sick."
The Kendra on Top star initially tweeted she would only need to cancel one performance of her production at Paris Las Vegas Hotel, where she has the starring role in Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Guy.
"Super sick," Wilkinson wrote. "Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn't cancel both. Sorry late show."
But when the reality star began to feel worse, she alerted fans that she wouldn't make either show and was heading to the E.R. to seek medical help.
"Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight," she tweeted in an update. "Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I'll make it up to you."
While Wilkinson wasn't specific about her ailment, she appeared to be in a lot of pain, as she later added that she was "about to get morphine."
Wilkinson tweeted an update to her worried fans on Sunday, and said she was headed back to the stage after being put on antibiotics and pain medication.
"Better today n will be back on stage tonight," she wrote. "The pain n aches were so bad last night. Nothing serious they found but on antibiotics n pain meds today. Thanks for your concern everyone. Love you."
The mother of two recently expressed excitement over her Las Vegas play, telling ET that she's decided to "lay off Botox" in order to pursue acting.
"You want to know the honest truth right now? I’m actually laying off of Botox because it’s helping me with my facial expressions during my play. I’m so excited to be a part of the acting world, I’m actually willing to let my face age," she said with a laugh. "I’m serious! I’m not joking."
She continued, "I really want to explore this world and it’s important to not have your face not move if you want to explore your acting world. You need your face to move."
For more on the outspoken reality star, watch the video below.